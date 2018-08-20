CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation

The former president joins a group of other Black leaders who have accepted J.B. Pritzker’s apology.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Former President Barack Obama endorsed J.B. Pritzker on Monday in a video, throwing his considerable political weight behind the Illinois’ Democratic governor nominee with a tarnished record on race.

See Also: Illinois Candidate For Governor Chases Black Female Vote After Getting Caught In Racist Conversation

“I know JB, I trust JB,” Obama said in the video, adding that Pritzker is “someone who’s always thinking about how he can make a difference. Someone who identifies the right problems and brings the right people together to solve them, and that’s something we can use in Illinois.”

Pritzker, a billionaire businessman, was exposed as a closet racist in a 2008 FBI wiretapped conversation that surfaced earlier this year. On the recording, Pritzker talks with former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’s serving a prison sentence for attempting to cash in on filling Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat. In that conversation, Pritzker recommended filling the seat with the “least offensive” Black candidate.

Obama joins many other Black leaders and voters in Chicago who have accepted Pritzker’s apology.

The former president owes some of his political success to the candidate’s sister, Penny Pritzker, the New York Times reported in 2012. She was one of Obama’s top donors and public supporters during his run for the U.S. Senate and his first run for the presidency.

“He was a long-shot candidate who needed her support and imprimatur. Mr. Obama and Ms. Pritzker grew close, sometimes spending weekends with their families at her summer home,” according to the newspaper.

Pritzker is the first candidate Obama endorsed in a video for the upcoming midterm elections, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The former president posted an initial list on Aug. 1 of 81 candidates he’s backing in the November general elections. He’s expected to endorse another group of candidates after primary races in August and September.

SEE ALSO:

Aretha Franklin Celebrated In Space? NASA Has Honored The Queen Of Soul

White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU Students, Report Finds

38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

16 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 2 hours ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 4 hours ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 12 hours ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 13 hours ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 18 hours ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 21 hours ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 23 hours ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 2 days ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 4 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 5 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 5 days ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close