Raheem DeVaughn On Aretha Franklin: ‘There Will Never Be Another Queen of Soul”

| 08.20.18
“There Will Never Be Another Queen of Soul,” Raheem DeVaughn said of Aretha Franklin during an exclusive WTLC Meet & Greet on Monday afternoon.

Franklin died August 16th after a bout with pancreatic cancer. Since then, the Detroit singer has been honored with a number of tributes, both musical and written, from luminaries like Barack Obama, Anita Baker and now Raheem DeVaughn.

Plus, he also shared a special story about performing at her birthday party a few years back! See the video clip above!

Raheem DeVaughn On Aretha Franklin: ‘There Will Never Be Another Queen of Soul” was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

