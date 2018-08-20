Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To Sit Behind Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s, Until This Happened…

Nicki Minaj had a lot of people worried about her mental state on Sunday after the week’s record sales numbers officially dropped. As predicted, her 4th studio album Queen took the second spot right after Travis Scott‘s album Astroworld, which held tight as number 1 for the second week in a row.

If you’re living under a rock and didn’t watch all of the drama go down, Nicki went on a rant centered around the idea that she actually had the number 1 record (even though she quite literally doesn’t) and blamed Travis’ high sales on a number of things–including Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi.

Then, an even bigger plot twist was thrown on the table.

A seating chart for Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards was released, and showed both Travis and Kylie sitting directly behind Nicki Minaj. Sublime timing, indeed. The people of the internet quickly turned from laughing at some tweets to waiting patiently for the VMA’s to roll around so we could all witness the drama go down in real time.

Once Monday actually came, a report surfaced via the good people over at TMZ that both crushed our collective dreams and added some more drama to the pot.

Pretty unsurprisingly, it looks like Travis Scott and his team made some moves to make sure him and his baby mama are nowhere near Nicki for the night–an incident that would have been wonderfully dramatic for the public, but wildly awkward for all of the celebrities actually involved.

According to TMZ, a source close to the situation says that the game of musical chairs doesn’t actually have to do with any fear of retaliation or confrontation from Onika, but rather, what he deserves because of his spot at the top of the game right now.

Trav is now planted in a seat on the opposite side of the room from Ms. Minaj, but it has more to do with avoiding a bad view than not wanting to continue the internet beef. The way he sees it, Travis has had the number one album for two weeks in a row, and shouldn’t be sitting behind the artist who has the number 2 spot.

Well, he’s got a point. La Flame is the biggest artist in the world right now (at least according to the numbers) and Kylie Jenner is almost a billionaire because of how popular her makeup line is…why wouldn’t they be in the front row to begin with?

The Video Music Awards air tonight at 8pm.

