Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Remembers Aretha Franklin As ‘A Quiet Liberation Fighter’

TJMS
| 08.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

While Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been mourning the loss of the Queen of Soul, she has also been celebrating her life. Lee remembers Aretha Franklin as, “a quiet liberation fighter.” While she may not have been the face of the Civil Rights Movement, she was heavily involved. From offering to, and paying Angela Davis’ bail, to befriending Martin Luther King, she was helping to bring about change.

“She loved Detroit and they loved her,” Lee says that’s how you can tell that she was fighting for her community.

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

8 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Continue reading Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown

Aretha Franklin may have been born in Memphis, but Detroit is where she has called home since her formative years before landing a record deal at the age of 18. From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is 100% Detroit, through and through, as shown in the below pictures.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Remembers Aretha Franklin As ‘A Quiet Liberation Fighter’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 1 day ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 3 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 4 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 4 days ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 6 days ago
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close