While Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been mourning the loss of the Queen of Soul, she has also been celebrating her life. Lee remembers Aretha Franklin as, “a quiet liberation fighter.” While she may not have been the face of the Civil Rights Movement, she was heavily involved. From offering to, and paying Angela Davis’ bail, to befriending Martin Luther King, she was helping to bring about change.
“She loved Detroit and they loved her,” Lee says that’s how you can tell that she was fighting for her community.
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown
1. Aretha Franklin In Concert – Detroit, MISource:Getty 1 of 8
2. Emanuel Steward Memorial ServiceSource:Getty 2 of 8
3. Aretha Franklin In Concert – Detroit, MISource:Getty 3 of 8
4. Aretha Franklin And Ron Isley In Concert – Detroit, MISource:Getty 4 of 8
5. American Gospel Singer Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 5 of 8
6. NFL: NOV 24 Vikings at LionsSource:Getty 6 of 8
7. 2017 Detroit Music WeekendSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. Aretha Franklin Street NamingSource:Getty 8 of 8
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Remembers Aretha Franklin As ‘A Quiet Liberation Fighter’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com