While Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been mourning the loss of the Queen of Soul, she has also been celebrating her life. Lee remembers Aretha Franklin as, “a quiet liberation fighter.” While she may not have been the face of the Civil Rights Movement, she was heavily involved. From offering to, and paying Angela Davis’ bail, to befriending Martin Luther King, she was helping to bring about change.

“She loved Detroit and they loved her,” Lee says that’s how you can tell that she was fighting for her community.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Remembers Aretha Franklin As ‘A Quiet Liberation Fighter’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com