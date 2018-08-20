CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

Birdman Reportedly Accusing Lil Wayne Of Trying To Take Drake’s Profits Away From Cash Money Records In New Lawsuit

1 reads
Leave a comment

It looks like the war between Birdman and Lil’ Wayne may blow up again soon because Birdman is accusing Wayne of plotting to get rich off of Drake’s royalties, reports The Blast.

In 2017, Aspire Music Group, co-founded by Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant, sued Cash Money Records and Universal Music accusing them of holding out on royalties owed from Drake’s music catalog.

In the new suit, Birdman is reportedly counter-suing Aspire Music Group. 

According to The Blast, the court documents state that Aspire Music Group was, “simply a shell company” and that, “There was no business purpose to forming Aspire, other than to siphon profits out of the joint venture and to divert those profits to Sweeney, Bryant, and Carter/ Young Money. Aspire never conducted any business other than getting Drake signed to a record label. Aspire has never signed, nor sought to sign, a single additional artist.”

Cash Money is demanding Aspire’s lawsuit against them be dismissed, reports The Blast.

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

12 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading 17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Birdman Reportedly Accusing Lil Wayne Of Trying To Take Drake’s Profits Away From Cash Money Records In New Lawsuit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 2 hours ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 4 hours ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 12 hours ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 13 hours ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 18 hours ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 23 hours ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 2 days ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 4 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 5 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 5 days ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 5 days ago
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close