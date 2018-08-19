CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes And Funeral Arrangements

Aretha Franklin's legacy includes her civil rights work.

3 reads
Leave a comment

A major gathering in Harlem was planned for Sunday to honor the life and legacy of the legendary Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, as preparation continued for an MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) tribute and the singer’s funeral.

SEE ALSO: Trifling Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and CEO of the National Action Network, and Harlem community leaders planned to convene a special memorial for Franklin on Sunday afternoon.

Sharpton noted that Franklin’s legacy was not limited to her hit songs.

“Most people knew Aretha for her chart-topping hits that cut to the core of the human experience – no matter your background. But I knew Aretha for the civil rights and humanitarian icon that many forget: the Aretha that uplifted her community and the civil rights movement through unbelievable generosity, valuable counsel, and unfailing integrity and activism – backed up by an unmatched humility and commitment to serve,” the civil rights leader stated.

Meanwhile, VMA producers were putting finishing touches on plans to honor the 76-year-old singer who succumbed Thursday to her bout with cancer.

The team was “working on a lot of different options” for the award show that airs on Monday, executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic told the Associated Press Friday, adding, “Whether it’s a performance or spoken — just something that’s organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it’s Aretha Franklin.”

Franklin will be laid to rest at Detroit’s Woodlawn Cemetery following an Aug. 31 funeral at Greater Grace Temple on the city’s west side, the Detroit Free Press reported.

A public viewing was planned for Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Midtown, where Franklin will lie in state. The viewing will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The funeral, however, will be limited to family members, friends and selected guests.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Was Begging To Get Aretha Franklin To Perform At His Inauguration And Her Reported Reaction Was Priceless

Let The Doorknob Hit Ya! School Board Candidate Who Called Black People ‘Monkeys’ Exits Race

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

14 photos Launch gallery

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Continue reading The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16 and the world is honoring her iconic legacy. From Harlem to Hollywood, from Celine Dion to Patti LaBelle, people are remembering Franklin's monumental impact on culture. Check out some of the most touching tributes below.

Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes And Funeral Arrangements was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 13 hours ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 3 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 3 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 4 days ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 4 days ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 4 days ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 5 days ago
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close