Omarosa Manigault Newman is dropping new White House mixtapes everyday. But the author of the tell-all book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” reportedly has even more than audio, she has video, according to the Associated Press.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

The AP reports the former White House staffer has a “treasure trove” of video, emails and text messages. She is reportedly ready to drop more than audio clips if “President Donald Trump and his associates continue to attack her credibility and challenge the claims in her book.” The Trump campaign has already filed arbitration against the reality star, claiming she has breached a 2016 nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

However, the larger question is how did Omarosa manage to secretly record video? In all of her press interviews she has coyly avoided answering the question, especially when in the Situation Room, where she recorded John Kelly, cell phones are not allowed.

The press has been priceless for Omarosa. After being called a dog and a lowlife by Trump, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” is the No. 2 book on Amazon.com’s best-seller list. Nonetheless, we can’t forget Omarosa’s inexcusable behavior for the past 14 years. She is attacked endless people, especially Black women, all while defending Trump at any cost. Even if she does get the Trump administration shaking in their boots, Omaorsa is doing this for herself and no one else.

No invites to the cookout for you, Omarosa.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’ To Drop was originally published on newsone.com