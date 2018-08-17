Movie Review: Alpha

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Leather And Studs At Alexander Wang, Bedroom Dreams At Christian Siriano, And FUR-real At Jonathan Simkhai

Day 3 of New York Fashion Week brought lots of leather love at Alexander Wang while Christian Siriano truly represented diversity, showing that you can be sexy at any size. Go green at Creatures Of The Wind and get into beautiful detailing at Jonathan Simkhai. Georgine kept it up with the bedroom trend and we have all our favorite looks from Day Three of fashion week.