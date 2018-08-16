CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Our Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, March 25, 1942 – August 16, 2018

0 reads
Leave a comment

If there were a Mount Rushmore for greatest singers of all time, it’s quite possible that each image carved from the mammoth wall of granite could be of Aretha Franklin. The woman also known as the Queen of Soul began her musical reign as a precocious teen in Detroit before her infectious voice methodically swept the world off its feet.

Considering all she’s done for us, it’s only right that we do our best to pay homage to Aretha by putting together this comprehensive retrospective of various aspects of her life with an emphasis on pictures.

Take a look, and always remember to put some “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” on her name.

Our Queen of Soul was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 13 hours ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 3 days ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 3 days ago
08.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close