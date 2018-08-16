CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia

6 reads
Leave a comment

An argument over who would play Aretha Franklin in a biopic led to a shooting in Suffolk County, Virginia on Thursday morning. A witness said that two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Franklin in a movie. The debate fight turned into a full-blown fight and then one of the one of the men pulled out a gun, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not providing any new information at this time.

Aretha Franklin did want Halle Berry to play her in her biopic but Berry declined, stating that she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role Justice. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has since been connected to the film.

Source: WTKR

RELATED: Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic

RELATED: A Rose Is Still A Rose: On Aretha Franklin’s ’90s Classic

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

23 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

Continue reading Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos)

[caption id="attachment_4275873" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s a sad day in music. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 76 years old. Throughout her 50 year career, Ms. Franklin has touched numerous souls and provided the soundtrack for many countless life moments. In honor of Aretha’s incomparable legacy, check these heartwarming photos The Queen and some of the famous folks who loved on her over the years. You will be missed, Queen.

Argument Over Aretha Franklin Biopic Leads To Shooting In Virginia was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 23 hours ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 1 day ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 2 days ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 2 days ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 3 days ago
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close