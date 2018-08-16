Comedian and Actor Lavell Maurice Crawford has lost a pound! He eats healthy now so at home he has, “tofu turkey and something healthy.” Because of that he’s not too worried about all of the salmonella and recalls on foods. The only advice he has is to make sure you, “pray over your food before you eat,” or “add some extra butter. Maybe it’ll kill the sal and the monella.”

You can see him this weekend at Caroline’s on Broadway, August 17-19.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Lavell Crawford Says You Better, ‘Pray Over Your Food’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: