Lavell Crawford Says You Better, ‘Pray Over Your Food’

| 08.16.18
Comedian and Actor Lavell Maurice Crawford has lost a pound! He eats healthy now so at home he has, “tofu turkey and something healthy.” Because of that he’s not too worried about all of the salmonella and recalls on foods. The only advice he has is to make sure you, “pray over your food before you eat,” or “add some extra butter. Maybe it’ll kill the sal and the monella.”

You can see him this weekend at Caroline’s on Broadway, August 17-19.

