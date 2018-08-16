CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Clive Davis, Diana Ross & More React to Aretha Franklin’s Death

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday morning.

As expected, many celebs and notables like Diana Ross, Al Sharpton and more have taken to social media to share their condolences and stories to Franklin who had profound impact on not only the music industry, but culture as well.

See the various celebs reactions below:

We love you Ms. Aretha❤️. Listening to some more favorites…. #QueenofSoul

A post shared by Deborah Cox✨ (@deborahcox) on

https://twitter.com/_MAXWELL_/status/1030097997529591809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1030097997529591809&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fmusic%2Faretha-franklin-dead-celebrities-react%2F

 

