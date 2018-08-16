Authorities in Georgia are trying to find a group of thieves who stole nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles. They must have been really hungry because that’s about “300,000 packs of ramen.” The noodles were stolen from a 53 foot trailer that was parked at a Chevron store.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Morning Minute: The Worlds Most Hungry Thieves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours