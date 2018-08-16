Morning Minute: The Worlds Most Hungry Thieves

| 08.16.18
Authorities in Georgia are trying to find a group of thieves who stole nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles. They must have been really hungry because that’s about “300,000 packs of ramen.” The noodles were stolen from a 53 foot trailer that was parked at a Chevron store.

