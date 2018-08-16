Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump’s To-Do List

Donald Trump has a to-do list and everything on it is wrong. “If he were a coach he’d be fired with this record,” look at everything he’s done this week alone! He called Omarosa a dog, took security clearance from a former CIA Director, and all of this happened before, “tell a joke day.” He’s not joking he’s just a really bad president.
