If your child spent well over $300 without your knowledge what would you do? A 6-year-old little girl ordered almost $400 worth of toys on her moms Amazon account. The first question is, how did she know how to order things in the first place? The short answer is, she outsmarted her mother. The texters said they would, “whoop her a**.” But Kym and Sherri admitted they’re actually rather impressed. To be able to outsmart her mother the way she did, she must be a smart child! “That’s a president,” Sherri said.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Moms Matter: Are You Smarter Than A 6-Year-Old? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: