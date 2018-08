Your favorite cereal, instant oatmeal or granola bar might contain the main ingredient for weed killer Roundup. According to a report released by an advocacy group says its more than what the Environmental Working Group considers safe.

A study found traces of glyphosate, a compound linked to cancer and found in weed killer Roundup, in 40+ oat-based cereal and granola bar brands — in most cases at levels they consider unsafe for children. Report: https://t.co/PEzN3sx6FN pic.twitter.com/Hy7DblGnuV — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 15, 2018

