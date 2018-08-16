CLOSE
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.

Omarosa Manigault Newman just released her tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House and it’s packed full of endless accusations. Now she has a new accusation, the reality star claims her former BFF and President of the United States hit on her.

Earlier tonight, Omarosa called into the “Joe Madison The Black Eagle” on Sirius XM for an interview with the legendary radio host. The former White House staffer continued her narrative that she was “blind-sighted” by Trump, even though it was clear that he was a racist. For the last question, Joe Madison asked, “Has Donald Trump ever hit on you?”

Omarosa answered, “Uh, Donald Trump hits on all women — ”

Madison interjected, “Yeah, well, you are a woman. Has Donald Trump ever hit on you?”

Omarosa answered, “Yes, I’m included in that number of women who Donald Trump has said inappropriate things, has looked at inappropriately.” See the tweet below:

Omarosa has always denied having any sexual relationship with Trump. In February, when Omarosa was on “Celebrity Big Brother,” reality star Brandi Glanville asked her if she slept with Trump. Omarosa responded with,  “Hell no! Brandi! Oh my God — that is horrible!”

Brandi said, “Apparently a lot of girls do!” Omarosa deflected and added, “There’s somebody in the White House who is sleeping around with everybody.”

In March, once Brandi was booted from the house, she appeared  on E! and was asked if she thought Omarosa was telling the truth, she said, “Nope! I don’t think so! Like, how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back…I don’t know. I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but listen, you never know what it’s true — but I needed to know.”

In January, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan said she heard about “inappropriateness” between the two.

Nonetheless, this is the first time Omarosa has said that Trump hit on her. All of this begs the question, if you knew he was a racist and said “inappropriate things” to you, why did you continue to work for him?

Expect an avalanche of tweets from Mr. President by the morning.

