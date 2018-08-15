Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War Gives Lessons On Insecurity

On Tuesday, ex-lovers Safaree and Nicki Minaj left the Internet in shambles with a public Twitter spat that went viral. Accusations were thrown, hairlines were critiqued and innocent bystanders (a.k.a. Tyga) unfortunately got dragged into the crossfire.

All the drama seemed to point to a reoccurring theme this week…

Insecurity.

The feeling is something everyone goes through, but rarely do people confess it on a public platform — and when it does come out, it’s often in the form of going after someone’s neck, rather than pointing the finger back at ourselves. The drama that follows is so juicy that you can’t help but grab some popcorn and watch the show.

Erykah Badu reminded us about the messy effects of insecurity when she performed her track “Green Eyes” on NPR’s Tiny Desk this week. Though the song has lived for many years on Erykah’s Mama’s Gun album (released in 2000), her performance trended on social media and it seemed to gain new resonance, especially in light of the Nicki-Safaree drama.

Erykah Badu's (@fatbellybella) performance at the #TinyDesk was an almost spiritual experience, leaving those at NPR HQ in awe. https://t.co/IAjYyHSLdU pic.twitter.com/NYgo6omEjY — NPR Music (@nprmusic) August 15, 2018

With lines like “I’m insecure, but I can’t help it. My mind says move on, my heart lags behind,” Erykah seems to be speaking to a rap couple beef that just doesn’t seem to end.

If we were to take Nicki’s side in the drama, Safaree’s past actions seemed to be steeped in the “green eyes” of jealousy.

Safaree constantly implied that he was a ghostwriter for some of Nicki’s verses, only to backtrack via tweets or interviews, proving he did not in fact write for Nicki.

But no matter how much Safaree cleared things up, Nicki was not satisfy.

In the interview that started their whole Twitter war, Nicki told Hot 97’s Funk Flex that she thinks Safaree lied on her out of hatefulness and because he knew people would believe him as a man. “I’m a woman so you believed it,” Nicki yelled at Flex and his listeners .

Nicki later called out men and their insecurities in general:

“This goes for every successful beautiful woman, if you don’t have a secure man, run. You’re in trouble,” Nicki said. “He needs to be secure in the house and out the house. He needs to know I got a good woman by my side, I don’t care how many men want her. I know she gonna hold me down. And he shouldn’t have to belittle you to make you feel lower so that you can have a low self-esteem so that he can feel better about himself.”

Of course, elsewhere in the interview, Nicki said Safaree basically free-loaded off of her when they were just starting their careers in Atlanta, and she accused him of stealing credit cards and “paying for prostitutes.” These accusations resulted in the Twitter war where Safaree denied Nicki’s statements and Nicki clowned Safaree’s hairline in the process.

Nicki Minaj said she paid for Safaree hairline. 😩😂 him and tyga went to the same doctor pic.twitter.com/jvQXrHnBo3 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 14, 2018

Thus, the Internet had its show.

But at the end of it all, who is to blame for all the drama?

Safaree and his alleged insecurities?

Nicki for telling ALL their business, which may or may not be true?

While Erykah Badu’s public insecurities on “Green Eyes” resulted in praise from NPR as a “spiritual experience,” Nicki and Safaree’s unresolved issues resulted in scandal and pure entertainment.

When the dust settles, hopefully much can be learned from both shows that share a similar stage.

