CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Locations For Free Back To School Supplies and Backpack Give Away

2 reads
Leave a comment
Multi-ethnic group of children in school

Source: kali9 / Getty

Below is a list of churches and organisations that are giving away  free backpacks and school supplies this weekend.

Event Information
Name of Event:  Back to School Rally
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  2:00pm
Is this event FREE: YES 
Venue Name:  Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ
Address Line 1:  511 Cumberland Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church “Puppets on a Mission” will perform at Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ Back to School Rally. School supplies will be provided! Join them for a day of Food, Fun and Fellowship! For more information, call Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300/fmbcfaync.org or Pastor Tony D. McLaurin @ 910.485.7906.
 
Event information
 Name of Event:   Backpack Rally and Cookout
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John AME
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Join us for a back to school cookout. There will be a backpack giveaway with backpacks full of supplies for school. There will be vendors there that include face painting, snow cones, and popcorn. It is free and open to the public.
Event Contact:  Rev. Terri Hutchinson
 

Event Information

Name of Event:  Back to School With Jesus Event
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  1:00pm-3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:   YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mlls, NC 28348
Event Description:  The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Back to School with Jesus Event. Join us as we provide school supplies to help our youth have a successful school year. There will be food, fun, and activities for everyone. Come and Fellowship with us!
Event Diane MItchell
Event Contact Number:  (910) 551-1274
Event Information
Name of Event:  Word Of God Fellowship Church Book Bag Event
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  9:00am – 1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Duke Park
Address Line 1:  106 West Knox st(off Avondale)
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27701
Event Description:  Back to school Event free book bags , papers , pens everything to help our students have a successful school year.

Student must have an adult present.

Ages (4-16)

Free food hot dogs and Hamburgers, chips and soft drinks Fun fun fun
 

Event Information
Name of Event:   SMM Community Day
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM -2:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Garner Lions Club
Address Line 1:   305 W. Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Garner NC 27529
Event Description:  Family event, food , bouncy houses, snow cones and games .

Free to the public,Book bags give away.
Event Contact:  Shelia Marie
Event Contact Number:  984-269-9446
Event Contact Email:  sheliamarieministry@soundmindministry.org
 

 

Event Information

  Community Food Distribution – Mt Zion Church Cary
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  09:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt Zion Church – Cary NC
Address Line 1:  316 Allen Lewis Drive
City, State, Zip:  Cary NC 27513
Event Description:  Mt. Zion Church-Cary NC, in conjunction with Zaxby’s of Knightdale and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, will sponsor a community food distribution on Saturday, August 18th, beginning at 9:00 AM. The community distribution is targeted at families in need of food assistance or a community food distribution aimed to support families that need a little help during difficult economic times.
Event Contact:  Rufus Credle
Event Contact Number:  919-345-6321

 

Event Information
Name of Event:  Operation Reach Back to School
Event Date:  08/22/2018
Event Time:  4:00 – 7:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Lighthouse
Address Line 1:  2944 Holloway St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Back to School Giveaway of Book bags and School Supplies.

Children Must Be Present. Sponsored by True Way Holy Church

403 Baptist Rd, Durham, N.C. 27704
Event Contact:  Beatrice Byrd
Event Contact Number:  (919)-596-6638

 

Event Information
Name of Event:  Books and Sacks Giveaway
Event Date:  8/18/2018
Event Time:  12-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Tart Park
Address Line 1:  1269 S Elm Ave
City, State, Zip:  Dunn
Event Description:  Pastor Rhonda Ray and Grazing Mountains Church hosting Books and Sacks School Supply Giveaway at Tart Park, 1269 S Elm Ave, Dunn, NC 28334
Event Contact:  Emma Burnette
Event Contact Number:  9197960806
 

Event Information

Name of Event:  JCC, Inc, 2nd Annual Back to School Dr. W/Supplies
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10am-2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Stanford L. Warren
Address Line 1:  1201 Fayetteville St.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27707
 

Event Information 
Name of Event:  Back 2 School Giveaway
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  9:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Victory at Calvary Covenant Ministries
Address Line 1:  500 N. Driver St.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27703
Event Description:  9-11 Parent & Student Workshop

12-2 Cookout & Giveaway
Event Contact:  Chelsea Jones
Event Contact Number:  9195986798
 

Event Information

Name of Event:  Operation Reach
Event Date:  08/22/2018
Event Time:  4:00 – 7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Lighthouse
Address Line 1:  2944 Holloway St
City, State, Zip:  Durham
Event Description:  Back to School Giveaway. Bookbags and School Supplies.
Event Contact:  Beatrice Byrd
Event Contact Number:  919 596-6638
 

Event Information

Name of Event:  Back to School bash
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10 am to 2 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Newkirk park
Address Line 1:  211 Lisbon street
City, State, Zip:  clinton N.C. 28328
Event Description:  New Birth Deliverance and International church will be having a Back to School bash at Newkirk Park in Clinton NC we will be giving away school supplies book bags free food entertainment and much more come and be a part of this community event
Event Contact:  Georgia Highsmith or Pastor Highsmith
Event Contact Number:  9196241921
 

Event Information

Name of Event:  Back to School Blessing
Event Date:  08/18/2018
Event Time:  10 am to 4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3630 Old Chapel Hill Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27710
Event Description:  Markham Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will host a Back to School Blessing Community Day for K-12 students in the Durham area. Every student who attends the Back to School Blessing will enjoy free food, fun, games, and school supplies.

Every child deserves to have the best educational opportunities possible, but many lack the tools needed to succeed. Our goal is to provide children with the supplies they need to allow them to successful this school year.
Event Contact:  Vonisha Mullin
Event Contact Number:  252-767-1158

 

Event Information
Name of Event:  Back to School with Sunday School
Event Date:  08/19/2018
Event Time:  9:30am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Progressive Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  1118 Holloway Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  We are giving out 100 FREE book bags filled with school supplies to the first one hundred children that comes to Sunday School. After Sunday School is over, we will give out the books bags by each school grade. We have book bags of different colors. Children from Kindergarten to 12th Grade are to be present to receive a book bag. Adults are welcomed to come for Sunday School, but again the child must be present in order to get a book bag.
Event Contact:  Kendra Lewis
Event Contact Number:  516-404-6170

 

Locations For Free Back To School Supplies and Backpack Give Away was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin In Concert
We Remember Aretha Franklin With Some Of Her…
 17 mins ago
08.16.18
Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War…
 17 hours ago
08.16.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 19 hours ago
08.16.18
13 items
#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We…
 21 hours ago
08.15.18
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018
Behind The Vogue Cover Shoot: Beyonce, Twins, Curtis…
 22 hours ago
08.15.18
Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) - Arrivals
Bruno Mars Is Going On Tour And FINALLY…
 23 hours ago
08.15.18
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 1 day ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 2 days ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 2 days ago
08.14.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Drama Unfolds…
 2 days ago
08.14.18
10 items
Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.
 3 days ago
08.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close