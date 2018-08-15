Locations For Free Back To School Supplies and Backpack Give Away

Event Information

Name of Event: Back to School Rally

Event Date: 08/18/2018

Event Time: 2:00pm

Is this event FREE: YES

Venue Name: Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ

Address Line 1: 511 Cumberland Street

City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301

Event Description: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church “Puppets on a Mission” will perform at Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ Back to School Rally. School supplies will be provided! Join them for a day of Food, Fun and Fellowship! For more information, call Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300/fmbcfaync.org or Pastor Tony D. McLaurin @ 910.485.7906.

Event information

Name of Event: Backpack Rally and Cookout

Event Date: 08/19/2018

Event Time: 10am

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: St. John AME

Address Line 1: 3001 Tryon Rd

City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603

Event Description: Join us for a back to school cookout. There will be a backpack giveaway with backpacks full of supplies for school. There will be vendors there that include face painting, snow cones, and popcorn. It is free and open to the public.

Event Contact: Rev. Terri Hutchinson

Event Information

Name of Event: Back to School With Jesus Event

Event Date: 08/18/2018

Event Time: 1:00pm-3:00pm

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Solid Rock Bible Church

Address Line 1: 5464 Muscat Road

City, State, Zip: Hope Mlls, NC 28348

Event Description: The members and pastor of Solid Rock Bible Church invites you to join them at their Back to School with Jesus Event. Join us as we provide school supplies to help our youth have a successful school year. There will be food, fun, and activities for everyone. Come and Fellowship with us!

Event Diane MItchell

Event Contact Number: (910) 551-1274

Event Information

Name of Event: Word Of God Fellowship Church Book Bag Event

Event Date: 08/18/2018

Event Time: 9:00am – 1:00pm

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: Duke Park

Address Line 1: 106 West Knox st(off Avondale)

City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27701

Event Description: Back to school Event free book bags , papers , pens everything to help our students have a successful school year. Student must have an adult present. Ages (4-16) Free food hot dogs and Hamburgers, chips and soft drinks Fun fun fun