6-Year-Old Boy Turned Away On First Day At Christian School Because He Has Dreadlocks

The father narrating this video is clearly emotional. The emotion stems from the fact that his 6-year-old son was turned away from his first day at a private, Christian school in Florida because of the length of the child’s hair.

Clinton Stanley Sr. says he was told by the school administrator at A Book Christian Academy that his son wouldn’t be able to attend with the current length of his hair. The emotional father captured the moments on video.

This is absolutely infuriating. This sharp young Black boy, clean as ever, gets kicked out of school because he has dreads. His father rightfully struggles to maintain his emotions at the disappointment of it all. pic.twitter.com/WOpUGLqg8l — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 15, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark