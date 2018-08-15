CLOSE
6-Year-Old Boy Turned Away On First Day At Christian School Because He Has Dreadlocks

The father narrating this video is clearly emotional. The emotion stems from the fact that his 6-year-old son was turned away from his first day at a private, Christian school in Florida because of the length of the child’s hair.

Clinton Stanley Sr. says he was told by the school administrator at A Book Christian Academy that his son wouldn’t be able to attend with the current length of his hair. The emotional father captured the moments on video.

 

 

