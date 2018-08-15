6-Year-Old Boy Turned Away On First Day At Christian School Because He Has Dreadlocks

13 reads Leave a comment
The father narrating this video is clearly emotional. The emotion stems from the fact that his 6-year-old son was turned away from his first day at a private, Christian school in Florida because of the length of the child’s hair.
Clinton Stanley Sr. says he was told by the school administrator at A Book Christian Academy that his son wouldn’t be able to attend with the current length of his hair. The emotional father captured the moments on video.
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside
8 photos Launch gallery
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside
1. This photo says it all.1 of 8
2. Planning the end of the world, Ray J?2 of 8
3. There’s something so innocently sly about him.3 of 8
4. Undercover supervillain team masked as music geniuses?4 of 8
5. Did I do that? Oops…5 of 8
6. There goes that sly smile again.6 of 8
7. Thinking of a master plan.7 of 8
8. A Halloween costume or much, much more….?8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours