Rev. Al Sharpton Says This Country Needs A Reality Check

TJMS
| 08.15.18
Donald Trump recently called Omarosa a “dog” and a “low-life,” in his usual disrespectful manor. Why does he talk about black people so harshly? Yes, he insults everyone but it seems like he is always questioning a black person’s intelligence level.

Truthfully, may of us are left wondering why he made her his top liaison to the black community if she’s such a low life.

Rev. Al finds it ironic that while we’re praying for the queen of soul, who has a song called Respect, our president has none.  “We are looking at a man that has no class, has no filter and no boundaries.” We need to vote and get this man out as soon as possible.

