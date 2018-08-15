Donald Trump recently called Omarosa a “dog” and a “low-life,” in his usual disrespectful manor. Why does he talk about black people so harshly? Yes, he insults everyone but it seems like he is always questioning a black person’s intelligence level.
Truthfully, may of us are left wondering why he made her his top liaison to the black community if she’s such a low life.
Rev. Al finds it ironic that while we’re praying for the queen of soul, who has a song called Respect, our president has none. “We are looking at a man that has no class, has no filter and no boundaries.” We need to vote and get this man out as soon as possible.
Rev. Al Sharpton Says This Country Needs A Reality Check was originally published on blackamericaweb.com