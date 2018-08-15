By now we should all know who Omarosa is, she is all over social media and the news media as a result of her new book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

Roland Martin talks to her about the controversial book and asks why the question that many of us have, “why even work with this man?” Why did she stay and work for Donald Trump after realizing his racism and bigotry?

Omarosa’s answer is that she wanted to verify the rumors, “like a dog on a hunt,” she says that she, “was working on the inside to find out the truth about him.”

She admits that she didn’t quit because she wanted to find someone to fill her position before resigning; to prevent the Trump administration from having to, “make decisions about us without us.”

She admits that she had a “blind spot,” to Trump because of the decade long friendship that she had with him. But she says, “everything that I put in this book has been well well corroborated,” so she doesn’t have an issue with people questioning her credibility.

Roland Martin Asks Omarosa ‘Why Even Work For This Man?’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

