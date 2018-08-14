A Kansas City mom is demanding answers after she says her 7-year-old son was attacked by their neighbor’s 8-year-old and set on fire after being doused with nail-polish remover in their apartment complex.
Ashley Lyons said, “I received a call…saying that my son was being rushed to the hospital. They said a child drowned my son in fingernail polish remover and lit him on fire, on purpose,” Reports, KTRK.
Her son, Julien was so severely burned that his internal organs were also impacted.
“The burns were so bad that they had to go in immediately and do surgery. They had to scrape his face and all of his skin,” Lyons said.
It is not clear why the other child allegedly doused Julien and set him on fire.
Lyons also claims the apartment complex has the “highest crime rate in Independence,” although police say they have added officers and cameras to prevent crime, reports KTRK.
According to the station, Julian is doing better than expected, but has a long road to recovery.
“For the rest of his life. Theyre talking anywhere from two to three years just to get his skin to grow back. That’s not including the pigment or the color of his skin,” Lyons said.
Lyon’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and move into safer housing.
Celebrities Who Hail From Missouri
Celebrities Who Hail From Missouri
1. Jennifer Lewis1 of 14
2. Dick Gregory2 of 14
3. Joe Torry3 of 14
4. Josephine Baker4 of 14
5. Eddie Griffin5 of 14
6. Cedric the Entertainer6 of 14
7. Guy Torry7 of 14
8. Look Who's Coming To Your Family Reunion!8 of 14
9. Columbus Short9 of 14
10. Don Cheadle10 of 14
11. Eminem11 of 14
12. Nelly12 of 14
13. Kimora Lee Simmons13 of 14
14. Look Who's Coming To Your Family Reunion!14 of 14
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
7-Year-Old Missouri Boy Doused With Nail Polish Remover And Set On Fire By 8-Year-Old Neighbor, Mom Says was originally published on blackamericaweb.com