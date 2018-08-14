CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

7-Year-Old Missouri Boy Doused With Nail Polish Remover And Set On Fire By 8-Year-Old Neighbor, Mom Says

1 reads
Leave a comment

(Screenshot from KTRK)

A Kansas City mom is demanding answers after she says her 7-year-old son was attacked by their neighbor’s 8-year-old and set on fire after being doused with nail-polish remover in their apartment complex.

Ashley Lyons said, “I received a call…saying that my son was being rushed to the hospital. They said a child drowned my son in fingernail polish remover and lit him on fire, on purpose,” Reports,  KTRK. 

Her son, Julien was so severely burned that his internal organs were also impacted.

“The burns were so bad that they had to go in immediately and do surgery. They had to scrape his face and all of his skin,” Lyons said.

It is not clear why the other child allegedly doused Julien and set him on fire.

Lyons also claims the apartment complex has the “highest crime rate in Independence,” although police say they have added officers and cameras to prevent crime, reports  KTRK.

According to the station, Julian is doing better than expected, but has a long road to recovery.

“For the rest of his life. Theyre talking anywhere from two to three years just to get his skin to grow back. That’s not including the pigment or the color of his skin,” Lyons said.

Lyon’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and move into safer housing.

Celebrities Who Hail From Missouri

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Hail From Missouri

Continue reading Celebrities Who Hail From Missouri

Celebrities Who Hail From Missouri

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

7-Year-Old Missouri Boy Doused With Nail Polish Remover And Set On Fire By 8-Year-Old Neighbor, Mom Says was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 1 hour ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 11 hours ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 14 hours ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 23 hours ago
08.15.18
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 1 day ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 1 day ago
08.14.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Drama Unfolds…
 2 days ago
08.14.18
10 items
Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.
 2 days ago
08.13.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION
Whew Chile! Omarosa Cut Up On Her ‘Today’…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
'100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Okay, Idris Elba Is Just Playing With Our…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
9 items
#TeamDaniel: Every Time ‘Insecure’ Actor Y’lan Noel Looked…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
2014 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Day 7
Say A Prayer For Queen Of Soul, Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
34 items
AFRAM 2018 Photos
 2 days ago
08.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close