TJMS
Home > TJMS

Man Spanks Hippo At Zoo [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

This man got up close and personal with the hippos at a California Zoo.

For some strange reason he felt the need to smack one of the animals on the rear end. Video posted to Instagram shows the bizarre incident.

The man’s approach is very cautious, when hr finally gets close enough he slaps one of the hippos on the rear, takes a moment to celebrate and then runs off.

The LAPD confirms they got a report of trespassing at the zoo and are investigating, reports KATC.

The zoo released a statement about the incident: “It is never acceptable for a guest to enter the habitat of any animal at the zoo. It is a privilege to observe these rare and endangered species, but they are still wild animals and their space must be respected at all times.”

Celebs Who Hail from Cali

30 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Hail from Cali

Continue reading Celebs Who Hail from Cali

Celebs Who Hail from Cali

Here are a list of SOME of your favorite celebrities who were born in California!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Man Spanks Hippo At Zoo [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of Wedding Cake On Table
WATCH: Bridal Party Makes Grand Entrance Two-Stepping Down…
 1 hour ago
08.15.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell…
 11 hours ago
08.15.18
Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A…
 14 hours ago
08.15.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 23 hours ago
08.15.18
Jill Scott
WATCH: Jill Scott’s Son Has Skills
 1 day ago
08.14.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Janet Jackson Teases New Single ‘Made For Now’
 1 day ago
08.14.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Drama Unfolds…
 2 days ago
08.14.18
10 items
Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T.
 2 days ago
08.13.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION
Whew Chile! Omarosa Cut Up On Her ‘Today’…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.15.18
'100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Okay, Idris Elba Is Just Playing With Our…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
9 items
#TeamDaniel: Every Time ‘Insecure’ Actor Y’lan Noel Looked…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
2014 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Day 7
Say A Prayer For Queen Of Soul, Aretha…
 2 days ago
08.13.18
34 items
AFRAM 2018 Photos
 2 days ago
08.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close