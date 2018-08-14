0 reads Leave a comment
A bear took a stroll and ended up in an unlikely place, a liquor store.
The mid-sized bear made its way across a parking lot in Connecticut Monday afternoon, getting close enough to the entrance to trigger a sensor that automatically opened the door.
The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified, reports NBC.
Bear Makes An Unlikely Stop In A Liquor Store [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
