Kanye West Talks About Lust For His Sister-In-Laws In New Song

Kanye West is all about speaking his truth. Whenever he opens his mouth we’re never quite sure exactly what we’re going to get; and this time it’s gotten a little awkward.

In his new song XTCY, Mr. West acknowledges his lust for Kim’s sisters.

The song starts off with snippets of moaning then he get’s right to the point! “You got sick thoughts, I got more of them. You got a sister-in-law you would smash, I got 4 of them.”

Now, it’s not a surprise that Ye said something off the wall, but is this too far? Let us know what you think in the comments.

