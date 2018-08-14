CLOSE
Pregnant NC Woman Accused Of Shoplifting Under Dress

No, really she IS pregnant!!!  With TWINS!  An office supply store manager in Pineville, NC is no longer on the job after approaching a pregnant woman and accusing her of shop lifting what he thought was under her shirt.

Sherell Bates told WSOC – TV, when asked what she had beneath her shirt, she told both the manager and officer, “Twins”..  she said she was 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and girl but they didn’t believe her.

So she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly.

Staples says the manager apologized and her purchases were refunded.

OMG!   Read more at WRAL.com

