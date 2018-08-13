Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize

A Denny’s in Lake City, Florida is under fire after 25 Black church goers were refused service. News4 Jax reports that when a man named Elijah Henderson Jr. arrived a the restaurant waitress claimed she couldn’t serve the,m because the restaurant was understaffed. However, soon after another large group was seated. Denny’s has been forced to apologize.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Henderson told News4 Jax, “Is it the color of my skin? Because everybody else was eating and drinking, and she was, like, ‘I am not going to be able to accommodate you all.’”He continued, “There was another family that came in right after me, she was, like,’You guys go ahead and have a seat. I will be with you momentarily.’”

Henderson posted the incident on Facebook live.

In the Facebook Live, which appears to have been removed, Henderson said, “I feel as since I’m African American, that’s why she doesn’t feel like she should accommodate us. I don’t understand. I am not trying to understand, the only thing I do know is that they are wrong, they are wrong for how they treated us. Point blank, I don’t care what you look like, or where you come from, I just want equality.”

Denny’s released the following statement, “We were shocked by the unacceptable experience our guests received recently at our Lake City, Florida, location, and sincerely apologize. We simply do not tolerate discrimination of any kind in our restaurants.” Reportedly, the employee involved has been fired.

This isn’t the first time Denny’s has been accused of racism. In February of 2016, Denny’s was sued for insisting Black customers prepay. Way back in 1993, six Black Secret Service agents filed a Federal discrimination suit claiming a Denny’s in Annapolis, Maryland refused to serve them.

Some things never change.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize was originally published on newsone.com