Things Your Kids Know: The #InMyFeelings Challenge [VIDEO]

TJMS
| 08.13.18
Who is Kiki and why do I care if she loves me? Skip Murphy explains today’s lesson about the #inmyfeelings challenge.

You have to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard Drake’s In My Feelings song that turned into a viral sensation after a comedian named Shiggy created a dance to go along with the lyrics.

Luckily, the challenge has simmered down but during its height people from across the world were doing the dance including celebs like Will Smith and Ciara.

So, what is this challenge exactly? Find out above.

