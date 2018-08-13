Guy Torry saw BlacKkKlasman over the weekend and there was an incident at the theater. A white woman was talking on her phone during the movie and was asked to get off of her phone; when she refused things got heated and she ended up calling the police. Now Guy has some advice for white people, if you’re going to see a black movie leave your white privilege at home. During a lot of these movies we are suffering from PTSD and on high alert.

Top Of The Morning: We Got An Early ‘If Guy Were You’ Today was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

