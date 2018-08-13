Roland Martin Talks To Rashad Robinson About Taking Back The Country

| 08.13.18
Roland Martin talks to Rashad Robinson, director of Color of Change, about the upset at the polls in St. Louis.

Voters kicked Bob McCulloch, the DA who refused to prosecute the officer responsible for Mike Brown’s death, to the curb after 27 years.  Wesley Bell won election with almost 57 percent of the vote.

Color of Change was instrumental in helping Bell win. They ignored what the polls were saying and did their own math. They realized that if they could, “increase black turnout,” among “young black folks and folks that don’t show up to every election,” that they could win the election.

There are 2,400 D.As in the U.S. and, “if we can kick out the bad ones like Bob McCulloch, we can send a powerful message to the rest.”

Voting is how we take back the country.

