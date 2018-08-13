Torry Story: ‘Where Are The Killers?’

08.13.18
Years ago Guy pitched a movie based on a true story to a production company. It was a feel good story about a black man with a predominantly black cast and they loved it. But they knew that it will be difficult to sell the film. That’s when they told Guy about a time that the pitched a film with a mostly black cast, and the studio didn’t want it. They were embarrassed to say that they were asked, “where are the drugs, where are the guns and where are the killers?” Because it was a black movie and that’s what sells.

