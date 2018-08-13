The second Unite the Right rally was held in D.C. over the weekend and the turnout was much smaller than last year. Only “two people showed up to the Unite the Right rally two”, now that’s ironic. And those two people who attended were, “David and Duke.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Lowdown: Only People There Were ‘David and Duke’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: