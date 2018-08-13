Huggy Lowdown: Only People There Were ‘David and Duke’

| 08.13.18
The second Unite the Right rally was held in D.C. over the weekend and the turnout was much smaller than last year. Only “two people showed up to the Unite the Right rally two”, now that’s ironic. And those two people who attended were, “David and Duke.”

