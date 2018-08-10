LL came onto the classic Flava In Ya Ear Remix with some crazy talk. Does anybody know what the heck “Hee-shee, uh, blowticious Skeevee, delicious,” means? This is one of those times we all knew what was said but couldn’t believe it. “If y’all ever talk to LL can some one please have him translate,” we need answers!

If You Don’t Know Now You Know: LL Cool J Please Translate! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

