Pastor John Gray and Darell Scott you are the bamas of the week! Co-bamas! After meeting with Donald Trump Gray decided to compare it to, “meeting with Jesus.” Really? How in the world is Trump anything like Jesus? And Scott is guilty because he met with Trump too, and because Huggy said so.

And The ‘Co-Bamas’ Of The Week Are… was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

