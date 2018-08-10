Pastor John Gray and Darell Scott you are the bamas of the week! Co-bamas! After meeting with Donald Trump Gray decided to compare it to, “meeting with Jesus.” Really? How in the world is Trump anything like Jesus? And Scott is guilty because he met with Trump too, and because Huggy said so.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
And The ‘Co-Bamas’ Of The Week Are… was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours