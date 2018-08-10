Morning Minute: ‘The Final Distraction’

TJMS
| 08.10.18
The Trump administration has come up with an idea “so stupid, no one has thought of it before.” They have decided to create the United States Space Force. They are asking for $8 billion to turn the idea into a reality, and of course, Chris Paul wrote a fabulous song all about it.

