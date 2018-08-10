CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Nicki Minaj’s New Album “Queen” Will Drop August 10th

2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 BET Awards -Show

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

The Queen Is Dropping today!

On her new Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show “Queen Radio,” Nicki Minaj announced that her new album “Queen” will be released on Friday, August 10th. She planned on playing the album on the show but according to Minaj someone messed up saying “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

The album was originally planned to be released June 15th.  She later delayed it to August 10 and pushed it back again to August 17.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Future Are Coming To D.C. September 23rd!

No word on if this will be an Apple or Tidal exclusive but we know Nicki fans or Barbz will be excited to here Minaj this weekend.

RELATED: G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj& Tyler, The Creator Bit His Style

RELATED: Twitter Is Dragging Nicki Minaj For Collaborating With Habitual Troll Tekashi69

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

49 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

See Nicki Minaj through the years.

 

Nicki Minaj’s New Album “Queen” Will Drop August 10th was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 3 hours ago
08.10.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 16 hours ago
08.10.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 18 hours ago
08.10.18
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close