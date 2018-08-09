Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After Getting Caught Creeping In A Girl’s DMs

With great fame comes great responsibility. Poor Shiggy hasn’t been popping for an entire month yet and he’s already regretting becoming a viral sensation.

Just a week after appearing in Drake’s “In My Feelings” video as a favor for his role in creating a viral dance challenge that shot the song to the top of the charts, Shiggy has been exposed for creeping in a young lady’s DMs.

A young lady by the name of Deysha hit Twitter to reveal that Shiggy was trying to get at her.

So shiggy DMd me on IG when I was in Toronto. Talking about “come to my hotel.” I mean would I be wrong to give it to the shaderoom ? Lol — BONELESS AMBER ROSE💋 (@Deyshaaaa_) August 8, 2018

I never said I was special or anything lol. Ya funny asf out here — BONELESS AMBER ROSE💋 (@Deyshaaaa_) August 8, 2018

The only problem is, Shiggy has a girlfriend and she’s been down for him before the Drake co-sign.

When the allegations towards Shiggy went viral, the comedian was put in the hot seat and forced to apologize in a dark room.

LOOK WHAT YALL DONE DID. GOT SHIGGY APOLOGIZING pic.twitter.com/14OS8YrrL7 — Papi Tré (@iamTresor) August 9, 2018

Hov tried to tell you, “Never go Eric Benét!”

