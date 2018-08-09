Join A Free Student Leadership Conference

Melissa talked with Emory Anderson – Student Pastor at Manna Church in Fayetteville about their free student leadership conference for middle and high school students, as well as youth leaders. The Conference is this Saturday August 11th and registration is currently open.

four12.eventbrite.com

The event will feature National recording artist KJ Scriven.

Four12 studen leadership conference is a one-day gathering of students and student leaders from Fayetteville and surrounding areas. Designed to engage, encourage, equip and empower students to become the change their schools and communities need.

For more info: Manna Church (910) 867-9151

