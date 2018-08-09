Seriously Ignorant News: ‘Puffin’ With A Purpose’

TJMS
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a police officer discovered marijuana in her home. The officer was at the woman’s home to return a stolen cellphone when she offered to help the elderly woman clean up. While in the home, she noticed marijuana. The woman admitted to smoking the marijuana to help with pain, appetite and sleep, but she was arrested. But, the woman says she’s glad she was arrested. She hopes that her situation will help legalize marijuana. Now that’s, “puffin’ with a purpose!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: ‘Puffin’ With A Purpose’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 3 hours ago
08.09.18
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 5 hours ago
08.09.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 7 hours ago
08.09.18
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 7 hours ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 16 hours ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 24 hours ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
LOL: Here’s Proof That Mannequins Are Sometimes Funnier…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Michelle Obama during an appearance on CBS's 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered…
 1 day ago
08.08.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With…
 2 days ago
08.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close