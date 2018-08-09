Black Girl Problems: Your Date Forgot His Cash! What Do You Do?

Have you ever been on a date and the man doesn’t have his wallet? What would you do in that situation? If a man forgets his wallet Sherri assumes that he also forgot to wash your butt, now he’s, “nasty and broke!” Has this ever happened to you? We want you to share your stories!
