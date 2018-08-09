Tamia Is Excited To Be Part Of The 2018 Tom Joyner Family Reunion Sky Show

TJMS
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Passion Like Fire singer, Tamia is performing at the 2018 Allstate Family Reunion Sky Show on August 31 and we can’t wait to see her again!

Her seventh album drops on September 7 and she’s going on tour this fall. The tour kicks off on September 18 in Cleveland.

Many have said that her 19 year marriage to Grant Hill is “goals!” She says, “it’s all about communication.” One of the most important things to do for a marriage is to understand that you are, “two human beings growing together.”

Click here to get your Family Reunion tickets.

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Continue reading Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Tamia Is Excited To Be Part Of The 2018 Tom Joyner Family Reunion Sky Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 3 hours ago
08.10.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 16 hours ago
08.10.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 18 hours ago
08.10.18
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close