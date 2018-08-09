CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House

The 68-year-old was armed and ready.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A burglar learned the hard way not to mess with an armed grandma. He got shot will trying to break into a Houston, Texas home naked.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

According to ABC7’s sister station KTRK-TV, Granny Jean, 68, was at home with her disabled grandson. A man showed up at her house riding a bike. She explained, “Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him.”

When the man continued trying to get in her front door, she had her finger on the trigger. “He kept coming and kept coming, reached for my door after it was locked, and so I shot through the door,” she said. The 38-year-old man was shot in the chest but was not seriously injured. However, he will need surgery.

Jean said, “I don’t bother nobody, I don’t get in nobody’s business. It’s just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him.” She also added if anyone wants to show up at her house again, “They better stay away.”

ABC7 reported, “Investigators said he was arrested last week for running around naked on Bellfort. He was out on bond.”

Thankfully, Mrs. Jean is safe, but what is incredible is that she had more restraint than some of our police officers who are supposed to protect and serve. Watch a news clip of the grandmother below:

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man Trying To Break Into Her House was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 3 hours ago
08.10.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 16 hours ago
08.10.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 18 hours ago
08.10.18
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
Whitney Houston One Wish
Happy Birthday: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
10 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close