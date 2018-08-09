Durham Officers Involved Shooting At New Hope Commons Shopping Center Are Being Investigated

The officers involved shooting at the New Hope Commons shopping center Wednesday night in Durham are being investigated by the police. According to ABC11 two officers were involved in the incident. The officers were not injured. The condition of the person who was shot or the reason for the shooting has not been disclosed. Read more in the link below.

