A Word: 7 Tweets That Argue More Police Won’t Fix Chicago Violence

Communities are speaking up.

Chicago police

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

This week Chicago has been in the headlines for having one of the most violent weekends this year.

According to the Chicago Tribune, at least 74 people were shot between 3 p.m. on Friday, August 3 to 6 a.m. Monday morning. Twelve people were killed, while 62 were wounded and the ages ranged from 11 to 62 years old.

Most of the shooting took place in the South and West sides of Chicago, and the police blamed gang members who shoot into summer crowds for the high shooting numbers.

Now, as of Tuesday, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced that several hundred more police officers will be deployed to neighborhoods plagued by shootings.

Despite this move, there are many people on Twitter, ranging from activists to Chicago natives, that aren’t about putting more police on the streets. Considering Chicago’s history of police corruption and divestment from vulnerable communities, folks feel money can be much better used elsewhere. Many people even criticize mayor Rahm Emmanuel and a police department that seems more interested in setting up the community it serves, rather than deescalating violence. Swipe through to check out seven tweets calling out the city officials.

