So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost $10,000 & Twitter Can’t Deal

It might be the greatest wig of all time.

HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

It’s probably a well known fact that Marvel and its parent company, Disney, dish out some major cash to produce their superhero movies. But who would’ve thought they held wigs as a top priority for their films.

This is the only explanation when it was revealed that Disney shelled out $10,000 for Tessa Thompson‘s wig in Thor: Ragnarok.

The director of Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley, revealed the information in an interview with HuffPost. Tessa Thompson starred in his film as the character Detroit. However, Sorry to Bother You‘s shooting schedule interfered with the re-shoot schedule of Thor. Thus, Tessa had to hit up re-shoots for Thor on weekends while shooting Sorry to Bother You in Oakland during the week. The only problem is, Tessa plays Valkyrie in Thor and has long hair, while in STBY, Tessa’s character has short colorful curls.

The only way Disney/Marvel knew how to fix the situation was by buying Tessa a $10k wig for Thor, according to Riley.

 

So Tessa’s wig is basically a national treasure and should be safely stored in a museum.

A few folks on Twitter seemed to think similarly. Check out what people had to say about the $10,000 piece that could easily pay 7 months worth of rent.

