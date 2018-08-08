Torry Story: That Time Guy Dated A Crazy Chick

A few years ago Guy dated a “psychopath,” and no, not his ex-wife let’s just clarify that up front.

When Guy was with her, there were several times that he did exactly what she asked of him, and every time she got upset! It doesn’t make any sense. She claimed that she was “testing” him every time. It took three strikes and then Guy was out!

Have you ever dated a crazy person? Tell us your stories in the comments!!

