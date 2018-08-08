Name a better trio than this, it’s National CBD Day and National Happiness Happens Day, and it’s hump day! “Talk about snap, crackle, pop!” If you need some help staying positive during this administration Huggy has some, “daily affirmations,” that might help.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Huggy Lowdown: Today Is Going To Be A Good Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours