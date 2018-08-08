Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His Response To LeBron James

The always outspoken Shannon Sharpe is not here for Michael Jordan’s hollow response about LeBron James after he was attacked by President Trump.
See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
While on ESPN’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe said, “I was disappointed in his response.” He continued, “This is the one time, Michael, you have a criticize get out of jail free pass because of what President Trump said about Don Lemon. What he said about LeBron James, given his track record over the past year, what he’s said about other prominent African Americans. And you chose, you support LJ? You support him as what? As a father? As a family man? What exactly are you supporting?” Sharpe added, “Michael wants to swim, but he doesn’t want to get wet.”
It all started when Don Lemon did an interview with James on the “I Promise” school he built in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James said that Trump “kinda used sports to kinda divide us. And that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sports was the first time I was around someone white.” He also said, “I would never sit across from him.” See below:
Of course, Trump had a meltdown and wrote, “LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”
Michael Jordan weakly responded with, “I support L.J. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”
Are we expecting too much from our athletes? Read our opinion piece on Michael Jordan here.
SEE ALSO:
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His Response To LeBron James was originally published on newsone.com