Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His Response To LeBron James

The former NFL player never holds back.

The always outspoken Shannon Sharpe is not here for Michael Jordan’s hollow response about LeBron James after he was attacked by President Trump.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

While on ESPN’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe said, “I was disappointed in his response.” He continued, “This is the one time, Michael, you have a criticize get out of jail free pass because of what President Trump said about Don Lemon. What he said about LeBron James, given his track record over the past year, what he’s said about other prominent African Americans. And you chose, you support LJ? You support him as what? As a father? As a family man? What exactly are you supporting?” Sharpe added, “Michael wants to swim, but he doesn’t want to get wet.”

It all started when Don Lemon did an interview with James  on the “I Promise” school he built in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James said that Trump “kinda used sports to kinda divide us. And that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sports was the first time I was around someone white.” He also said, “I would never sit across from him.” See below:

Of course, Trump had a meltdown and wrote, “LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Michael Jordan weakly responded with, “I support L.J. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

Are we expecting too much from our athletes? Read our opinion piece on Michael Jordan here.

Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His Response To LeBron James was originally published on newsone.com

