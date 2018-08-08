Morning Minute: Kanye’s New House

TJMS
| 08.08.18
Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian have received building permits for their new house! According to Chris Paul their pool will be the same size as Kim’s butt implants. Construction has begun and a lot of the digging has been done, so from aerial view you can see, “the large sunken place.”

